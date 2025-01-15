‘Uber Dog’ makes passengers smile in Colorado

Kevin Ferman has been picking up Uber riders all over Colorado for over 10 years, but he started bringing his dog Bowie along on his rides after adopting him 2 1/2 years ago.

January 15, 2025

