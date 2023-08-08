Vet shows how he dislodges wood chip stuck in golden retriever's mouth

Dr. Thomas Hamilton recently posted a TikTok video showing him dislodging a wood chip from a sedated golden retriever's mouth. He also shared some tips on how to prevent this.

August 8, 2023

