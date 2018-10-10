Yassin's Falafel House is voted your Nicest Place in America

Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville is owned and operated by Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee, and has been voted as Reader's Digest #1 Nicest Place in America.
1:15 | 10/10/18

Yassin's Falafel House is voted your Nicest Place in America

