-
Now Playing: A look inside Thai cave where boys remain trapped
-
Now Playing: How did soccer players survive in Thai cave?
-
Now Playing: How the Thai cave rescue narrowly succeeded
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescuers say they expected deaths
-
Now Playing: Post Malone's private plane makes harrowing emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Colorado man faces 9 felonies for alleged murders of pregnant wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Asia Argento denies report of sexual relationship with underage actor
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande speaks out on Manchester concert attack
-
Now Playing: 12 Thai boys rescued from cave share their story with ABC News
-
Now Playing: Undocumented immigrant charged with murder of missing Iowa woman
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign chair guilty on 8 counts in tax fraud trial
-
Now Playing: Impact for Trump in wake of Cohen and Manafort bombshells
-
Now Playing: Trump's former attorney pleads guilty to illegal campaign contributions
-
Now Playing: Cohen's attorney says his client has information 'of interest' to Robert Mueller
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande shares how she knew Pete Davidson was the one
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Drake surprises a young fan battling cancer in the hospital
-
Now Playing: MTV's hit show 'The Hills' to return to TV as 'The Hills: New Beginning'
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart guides goats off train tracks
-
Now Playing: Drake visits young heart transplant patient from Kiki challenge
-
Now Playing: UNC students topple confederate statue