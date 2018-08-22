12 Thai boys rescued from cave share their story with ABC News

More
ABC News' James Longman sits down with the Thai soccer players and their coach after the dramatic mission to save them from a flooded cave.
0:27 | 08/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12 Thai boys rescued from cave share their story with ABC News

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57329032,"title":"12 Thai boys rescued from cave share their story with ABC News","duration":"0:27","description":"ABC News' James Longman sits down with the Thai soccer players and their coach after the dramatic mission to save them from a flooded cave.","url":"/GMA/News/video/12-thai-boys-rescued-cave-share-story-abc-57329032","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.