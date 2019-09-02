Transcript for 2nd woman accuses Virginia lieutenant governor of sexual assault

New developments and new allegations contributing to the escalating ongoing political dumpster fire in the state of Virginia. Yeah, the already embattled lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, now facing a second allegation of sexual assault. There are mounting calls now for his resignation and this morning, a threat to have him impeached. Meanwhile, the governor Ralph Northam is out with a fresh vow not to resign in the face of a chorus of voices saying he needs to leave over a blackface controversy. ABC's Zachary kiesch is in Richmond covering it all. Good morning, Zachary. Reporter: Good morning to you, Eva. When someone discovered photos of Virginia governor Ralph Northam in a dusty old yearbook, it would have been fair to assume it would come with ussions but the all-out fallout, a list that now includes four men has become unprecedented. This morning, an ultimatum for Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax after a second woman accused the politician of sexual assault in the last week. Any message for the citizens of Virginia? We'll have our say and I'm confident in the truth. Thank you all so much. Reporter: Virginia house delegate Patrick cope last night saying if Fairfax does not resign by Monday, he will introduce articles for impeachment. I believe these women. He needs to resign immediately. Reporter: A number of politicians and organizations echoed the same message saying it's not in the best interest for him to remain on the job. It's an incredible turn for the 39-year-old African-American husband and father. The newest alleged victim, Meredith Watson says were students at duke university. Speaking to "Good morning America" this morning her lawyer says -- She also has documents which we have made public, an email in may of 2016 and Facebook posts later in 2016 and '17 which -- in which she clearly says Justin Fairfax raped me. Reporter: But Fairfax releasing a statement saying, I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever. Earlier this week Vanessa Tyson, a college professor, said Fairfax forced her to form oral sex back in 2004. Fairfax is outright denying the allegations telling reporters -- This is one of the most blatant examples of a smear. Reporter: Just a week ago, Fairfax was viewed as governor Ralph Northam's replacement to lead the commonwealth after this 1984 yearbook photo the other wearing blackface drew loud calls for his resignation. It's not me and it was horrific and the fact that it was on my page was not acceptable. Reporter: The governor adamant he's not going anywhere. In a memo sent to state employees Friday and obtained by ABC Northam wrote, you have placed your trust in me to lead Virginia forward and I plan to do that. The turmoil leaving many virginians wondering what is next after the third official in line, attorney general mark herring, also acknowledged he wore blackface. We do need to note these are Ms. Watson's claims. We have no corroborating evidence at this time. Now, happening here in Richmond this weekend, lawmakers are home, but we do not anticit it will be quiet around here. Eva, whit. All right, thank you there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.