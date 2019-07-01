Transcript for 2 Americans allegedly fighting for ISIS captured in Syria

Terry Moran, thank you. Now the reported capture of an American teacher who allegedly joined ISIS in Syria, sending in a resume and an application letter. Ian Pannell has more. Reporter: Two Americans aljedly fighting for ISIS have been captured in Syria by local forces. These are the men working alongside U.S. Troops. These are the men in question apparently being held. Both claim to be U.S. Citizens. The first said to be called Warren Christopher Clark. From Texas. The other man claimed to be a U.S. Citizen who joined ISIS is called abed Al Hamid. The Pentagon confirming they're aware of these claims. They're looking into them. And an investigation is now going under way. The men were apparently captured as part of the ongoing operations against ISIS in Syria. Clark allegedly sent an application to teach English to thegroup? Reporter: Yeah, terrifying, right? He later traveled to Saudi Arabia to teach English and then on to Turkey then applied to continue teaching, this time, for ISIS. What appears to be his submitted resume online suggests he could have joined the group as early as 2015. It's believed he was drawn to join ISIS by the promise of a mud limb only state. The now developments in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine

