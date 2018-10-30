Transcript for How to avoid being secretly recorded on vacation

Now to new details on the cruise ship privacy scare involving that couple who said they found a hidden recording device in their cabin and gio Benitez is here with that and what you need to look out for. Reporter: Good morning. They say they found the hidden camera on day two of their trip. The camera was facing their bed and their story is a warning that it could happen to any of us and this morning we're showing you what to do about it. Dana and Chris white and 10-year-old son enjoying a three-day trip on a carnival fantasy cruise ship set to sail from mobile, Alabama, to the caribbean but on the second day the couple made a shocking discovery. They say they found a hidden camera facing their bed. Really flabbergasted there is a camera in the room and plugged up and working. Reporter: Speaking out to "Inside edition" and immediately called the front desk that sent in security and recorded every moment on their cell phone and carnival saying it found a video transmitter but it was not connected to an electrical source and not capable of recording. Adding a full investigation was conducted by the ship board team. Our security team turned the Geiss over to the FBI for further inspection. But while that camera may not have been recording, a Florida couple last year found cameras that were recording in the airbnb they rented. A camera hidden inside a smoke detector looking down on their bed recording HD video and audio according to police. We're also wi-fi capable so beam a signal and didn't have to hard wire them in. Reporter: The homeowner was sentenced to 364 days in jail for video voyeurism and banned from airbnb. They say we take privacy issues seriously. To prevent this, we turned to this security expert. It's important to know that devices of this nature exist. Reporter: He showed us what to to look. You want to look for things that potentially look like they've been tampered with. If you feel like something is wrong, that's usually something telling you there is something going on. Well, you know we saw a few tips right there but what are some other ways? There's many different devices on the market. This is one of them. An rf detective. This will detect it and go off. It also has this. It's got a light going off. If you look through it you can see the reflection of any lens that might be hidden in the room so you can use that -- you can do this with a flashlight or some of these iPhone apps That's good. Can I borrow that? Give it back. Give him that. You're supposed to be giving him a gift. It was his birthday yesterday. Happy birthday, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.