-
Now Playing: Travel like a pro
-
Now Playing: Travel grinds to a halt as nor'easter paralyzes East Coast
-
Now Playing: Rose McGowan responds to Harvey Weinstein turning himself in
-
Now Playing: Explosion injures 15 at Toronto restaurant
-
Now Playing: Contractors help woman discovery mystery illness
-
Now Playing: Best and worst times to hit the road this weekend
-
Now Playing: NBA player speaks about stun-gun arrest
-
Now Playing: Millions take to the skies for Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: What's next for Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: North Korea reacts to canceled US summit
-
Now Playing: Heavy storms may rain out Memorial Day Weekend plans
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Becca plays 'This or That'
-
Now Playing: 'Dressing Room Reveal': Durand Jones & the Indications perform
-
Now Playing: New mega-ship's wow factors light up Carnival Horizon
-
Now Playing: 5 celebrities explain why Asian representation is important
-
Now Playing: Irish citizens living abroad fly home to vote in abortion referendum
-
Now Playing: NBA rookie who was tased by Milwaukee police hopes to be a 'voice'
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to NYPD
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day shopping: Sizzling summer sales