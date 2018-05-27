Border Patrol agent accused of shooting and killing woman in Texas

More
Undocumented immigrant from Guatemala shot to death along the Texas-Mexico border.
2:20 | 05/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Border Patrol agent accused of shooting and killing woman in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55468387,"title":"Border Patrol agent accused of shooting and killing woman in Texas","duration":"2:20","description":"Undocumented immigrant from Guatemala shot to death along the Texas-Mexico border.","url":"/GMA/News/video/border-patrol-agent-accused-shooting-killing-woman-texas-55468387","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.