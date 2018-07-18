Boys rescued from Thailand cave released from hospital

Officials released the 12 boys, and their soccer coach, from Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital and whisked them into an awaiting van to take them to a press conference.
1:28 | 07/18/18

Transcript for Boys rescued from Thailand cave released from hospital
Came out with a land.

