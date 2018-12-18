CBS denies Les Moonves $120M payout

More
The company's board of directors said it found reason to fire Moonves with cause, citing breach of contract, misfeasance, violation of company policy and failure to cooperate with CBS's investigation.
3:04 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CBS denies Les Moonves $120M payout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59880199,"title":"CBS denies Les Moonves $120M payout","duration":"3:04","description":"The company's board of directors said it found reason to fire Moonves with cause, citing breach of contract, misfeasance, violation of company policy and failure to cooperate with CBS's investigation.","url":"/GMA/News/video/cbs-denies-les-moonves-120m-payout-59880199","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.