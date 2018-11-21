Transcript for CDC warns: Don't eat romaine lettuce due to E. Coli outbreak

We turn to that E. Coli outbreak alert as millions prepare their agenda meal. The CDC is saying don't eat any romaine lettuce. Our "Gma" weekend anchor Eva pilgrim is here with the details. Good morning. Good morning. An urgent warning this morning against a popular salad ingredient. Just as millions of Americans are preparing for one of the biggest meals of the year the centers for disease control issuing a new advisory telling people not to eat any romaine lettuce, this after 32 people have been infected across 11 states, 13 people are now in the hospital. The CDC calling for stores and restaurants to actually stop selling the lettuce and health officials also saying if you have romaine in your fridge, even if someone has eaten it and not gotten sick, still throw it away. That applies to all types of romaine, heads, hearts, precut lettuce, salad mix, no Caesar salad as well. I wanted a Caesar salad last night. This is just an alert. It's not a recall. Why not just recall? They don't know the source of the contaminated lettuce so just telling people don't eat the lettuce at all right now. All right. Better safe than sorry. All right, thank you, Eva.

