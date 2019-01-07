Transcript for New E. Coli warning after toddler's death

We want to turn to a warning about E. Coli after a child died's three others got sick. Authorities suspect a petting zoo in a San Diego county fair is to blame. ABC's Paula Faris is here with that story. Paula, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, whit. All four of those kids infected visited this particular petting zoo around the same time but the young boy just 2 years old, he suffered a rare complication from E. Coli. His kidneys eventually shutting down. This morning, an urgent investigation into a county fair after an E. Coli outbreak infected three children and killed a young boy. 2-year-old jedidiah king cabezuela attended the San Diego county fairgrounds and petting zoo on June 15th. His family says four days later he got sick, was in and out of the hospital and died after his kidneys failed on June 24th. He was bundled up in a little ball, can't even move and he was so -- he was hurting so much he almost couldn't cry. Reporter: Officials closed the zoo. Inspectors found E. Coli inside the animal exhibit. It could lead to stomach cramps and fever that in severe cases can be life-threatening. This morning they're still searching for its source. Our hearts and our prayers and our thoughts go out to the family and while we emphasize safety at the fair, we will continue to do so. Reporter: Jedediah's family says he washed his hands after interacting with the animals but still got sick and health officials say there is a possibilitthat even more people may have come in contact with the bacteria. Unfortunately, when you do have livestock or animals, there is a potential inherent risk. Reporter: A risk that for jedediah's family ended in heartbreak. And the CDC has issued several reminders to protect yourself from E. Coli. First wash with soap and water before and after contact with animals. Don't wipe your hands on your clothes and when it comes to children don't allow your children to put their fingers or an object in the animal's mouth. But that's easier said than done. It's a petting zoo. There is a gofundme page set up for this boy's family, jedediah king.

