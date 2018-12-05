Elon Musk creating underground tunnel in Los Angeles

After Musk's successful rocket launch and landing, he has focused on digging a tunnel underground as a solution to Los Angeles' notorious traffic jams.
2:04 | 05/12/18

Elon Musk creating underground tunnel in Los Angeles

