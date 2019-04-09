Transcript for Evacuations ordered as Carolinas brace for Dorian

As we've been telling you Dorian is moving north heading toward the Carolinas and residents are racing to prepare. Charleston's airport is set to close this afternoon. And a mandatory evacuation of all of North Carolina's barrier islands is going into effect. Steve osunsami is in Charleston, has the latest for us from there. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. Authorities are warning residents here who are staying and there are many of them to keep off the roads. Really starting this afternoon. Their concern is something that happened last year, they had to rescue 40 people from flooded vehicles and they're not trying to do that again. But to give you a sense of what Charleston is facing, take a look exactly where I'm standing right now and now take a look at these pictures. This was Irma two years ago. It was a tropical storm and the storm surge was pouring over the seawall. Charleston can flood in a regular rain so they are certainly expecting flooding with a hurricane nearby. In the past four year, many families here have been flooded four times. Here in Charleston, there are hospital CEOs who are moving patient, concerned about their patients, trying to get them to higher ground as far as Columbia and Greenville. One hospital CEO told us he's trying to get all of his patients moved by this morning before the first tropical storm force winds arrive. Robin. All right, Steve, everybody take care there.

