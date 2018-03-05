Transcript for Explosion injures cops responding to domestic-violence call

Now to that explosion in Connecticut overnight that injured police officers during a standoff. A man barricaded in his home when the barn nearby suddenly exploded. Eva pilgrim is on the scene in north haven, Connecticut. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You can see they still have this neighborhood blocked off and overnight explosions sending at least six police officers to the hospital. Take a look at this video. You see the flames coming from a barn behind a house. This happened just as S.W.A.T. Team officers were moving in after an hour's long standoff. The blast shaking houses for miles around. The man who lives here allegedly barricaded himself inside his home with his wife for days as part of a domestic dispute. Now, police say the wife was able to escape before the blast but this morning, they have not been able, so far, to find that man. Hopefully they will find him and we wish the police officers a full recovery, all that were injured. Thank you.

