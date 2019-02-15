Transcript for 9 fraternity members face charges for hazing

We move to that hazing scandal at Louisiana state university. Nine fraternity members were arrested. Gio Benitez here with the details. Reporter: Good morning. The school was already in the headlines following the death O air pledge at another fraternity and now this morning we are learning about some incredibly disturbing allegations. Former fraternity brothers now face serious ages. This morning these nine fraternity brothers are facing charges in a violent hazing incident. Several former members of the now closed delta kappa epsilon are accused of charges. Pledges claim they were told to lie down on broken glass, forced to sit in an ice machine for more than 30 minutes, punched and kicked with steel toed boots in an incident that took place allegedly last fall. Lsu releasing a statement saying, this type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at lsu. This latest incident coming just a year after max Gruver died pledging a different fraternity at lsu. His family working with the state to enact new strict anti-hazing legislation in Louisiana. You would think that people would have heeded that warning that bad things can happen when you -- folks are hazed, but apparently at least by the allegations they're still on going and quite dangerous. Reporter: And in the latest lsu case, the executive director of the fraternity's national chapter says it supports all efforts to hold individuals accountable and ear rad indicate hazing from college campuses. Again, that lsu fraternity has now been closed. That's a start at least. Thanks very much.

