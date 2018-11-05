'Golden State Killer' suspect faces more charges

The Santa Barbara district attorney added four counts of murder in the case of Joseph Deangelo, 72, the suspected serial killer accused of terrorizing California in the '70s and '80s.
2:00 | 05/11/18

