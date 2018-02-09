Transcript for Grand Rapids police release bodycam video of 11-year-olds' arrest

We turn now too Poli contation. New images that are provoking outrage in Michigan. This is video showing police thng them. Abs janai normajoith the video, and why theice chief says his officers did nothing wrong. Good morning, janai. Reporter: Grning. Police relsedeo in an effort about what happened, but the kids' mom sayskes it worse her. Seeing what her young sons went through that she says traumatized them. Mornin outrage as a Michigan mother says she is to her Stach overhis bodamote showing 11-year-old sons. Drop ontor me, okay? I was devastated.they were ar cuing they a going to jail. Scared the police may shoot them. H are you, bu how old are bud? 11. Reporter: One child sobbing as officers hand seared the twooys and a 17-year-old who Grand Rapids Poli the descrtion of a 911 call of a male suspect walking with a handgun. In the general lation. Do you understand what's going on, bud? Reporter:y were put E of a cruiser. Se Reporter: Before beficers notinding any weapon Someone called and said that a K male about 13 a gun in his hand walkth a male about -- with a black ifrt, okay? GHT in this area. We didn't say it was you. Reporter: Tolice chieis defending the actions taken by officers saying thcted apriately. Whemeone call911 and says I see a young man with a handgun, we're going. We acted on wtormation W had. Reporter:ccording to police, later iruspects we weing jeans and were the same HT, the deription unke the boys in shorts. Very Tyl for offers to handcuff aenpect if they beliethey are carrng a weapodeo, my children not seem pose no Ty of rat. Reporter: And Grand Rapids lice say Ty are revig all bodycad looking further into what Happ the boys' mom says she think the ofceved should taken off the sts. That mom very upsetst Whether they did the right thin not in th case,t's got to being for a moth tch something lik that. And scary for those kids. Of course. Absolute janai, thank you very much. Eciate it.

