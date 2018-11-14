Transcript for Jurors dismissed before opening statements in 'El Chapo' trial

Now to the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, day one, already bringing courtroom drama and a delay because two of the anonymous jurors had to be replaced. Whit Johnson is there at the courthouse in Brooklyn where there is as you can imagine heavy security. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This courthouse is operating like a fortress right now. Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is facing 17 counts including drug traffic, kidnapping and murder. Those two jurors already dismissed highlighting the heavy burden on a jury in a trial expected to last four months. This morning, the intensely guarded trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman off to a dramatic start before opening arguments even began. El Chapo is accused of being involved in dozens of murders smuggling more than 200 tons of cocaine and conducting billions of dollars in drug deals in the U.S. And around the world. El Chapo's reputation for being ruthless has earned unprecedented security for the jury who will remain anonymous throughout the trial. A juror delivering a handwritten Nolte to the judge explaining that the trial was causing her haven't sitety and feared a breakdown of crying and so removed her from the jury. Marshals escorting hem daily. The largest security in the history of the courthouse. Held in solitary confinement after two hollywood-style jailbreaks including this tunnel used to escape prison in 2015. His wife seen entering court Tuesday where his defense team argued Guzman was just the fall guy for corrupt governments. Now, El Chapo has pleaded not guilty in this case. Overnight prosecutors already filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the entire opening statements from the defense arguing it was all based on hearsay and evidence that was determined to be inadmissible. We'll see what happens later today when owing statements are set to continue. Michael. We'll keep our eye on that. Thank you so much.

