Transcript for Michael Avenatti calls for release of surveillance tapes

We get the latest on Michael avenatti. He is fighting allegations of domestic vice ace judge grants his accuser's request for a restraining order and Tom llamas on the case and we have new details about the allegations. Reporter: Good morning. We have a new letter from Michael avenatti's attorney, they've hired private investigators to help clear his name. Avenatti who rose to name representing stormy Daniels in her case against the president now assembling his own legal team after being arrested and a judge ordering him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend. This morning, Michael avenatti facing a restraining order after his ex-girlfriend, actress mareli minuitti says he attacked her last week inside of their Los Angeles apartment. According to court documents minuitti says the violent encounter started with an argument over money. She claims avenatti called her a quote, ungrateful expletive, expletive and began forcefully hitting her in the face with pillows. Minuitti states avenatti grabbed my right arm and dragged me out of bed and into the public hallway. She says she was only wearing underwear and a t-shirt. She says these photos of bruises on parts of her body are proof. Minuitti who had a brief role in the film "Ocean's 8" says she's been dating the high-profile attorney for more than a year and living with him since January. Avenatti was arrested and later posted bail. Vehemently denying the accusations. I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. Reporter: Overnight ABC news obtaining this letter addressed to LAPD detectives from avenatti's attorneys. It tells his side of the story that minuitti was allegedly upset because he was no longer paying her bills, that she was allegedly acting irrational because she was taking multiple medications for severe acne and redness on her face and for pain associated with recent cosmetic surgery on her face. Avenatti's lawyers also claim that on the night of the altercation a security guard looking into the matter asked minuitti if she had been drinking, the 24-year-old allegedly did not deny she had been drinking that night. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated. Reporter: Now we did contact minuitti's attorneys about these new allegations from avenatti and told us the suggestions contained in Mr. Avenatti's counsel's letter to the LAPD are vindictive, contrary to the evidence and unworthy of further reply. Getting very ugly. Thanks very much. Coming up we have our

