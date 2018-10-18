Transcript for Mysterious explosions lead to new warning on homemade bombs

A new warning about mysterious explosions that rocked a Pennsylvania town last spring. Authorities now say there could be more homemade bombs prepared to explode and whit Johnson has more from bucks county. Reporter: Good morning. Authorities want to avoid an accidental tragedy here. The fear is that anyone, someone going for a jog, a child, a pet could trigger one of these undetonated bombs. Now, these mystery explosions have been haunting this community for months and despite developments in the case, the threat might not be over yet. This morning a new explosive threat rattling nerves in this community north of Philadelphia. Authorities warning that live homemade bombs like this one could be scattered throughout the area. The possibility became real that there may be unexploded devices out there. Reporter: It's the latest twist in a month's long investigation into a series of mysterious blasts in sleepy bucks county, Pennsylvania. Last spring an all out hunt to find the source behind about 30 mysterious explosions. Some leaving behind large craters. In June, police arrested 31-year-old David sermon Jr. Then on Friday police taking his locktile girlfriend Tina Mae Smith into custody. Officials say the pair would drive around neighborhoods causing the bombs out of car windows. Police now worried more undetonated ones may still exist. I absolutely think there's others out er Reporter: The echoing booms awakening rest depps in the middle of the night but never causing any injury. We kept hearing it go off and off and off and never knew what it was. Reporter: While searching sermon's home and chemical business they found several bomb, a cache of guns and drug paraphernalia. Some of the explosives with almost cartoonish like features. This shaped like a wrecking ball with a long wick. Others made out of bottles labeled with a frowning face. Local officials now teaming up with the FBI and ATF hoping to track down any remaining devices. We don't want somebody to unintentionally come across one of these devices and pick it up. Reporter: Now sermon and Smith are both facing a long list of charges relating to the explosion. Sermon is now also facing child pornography charges following a search of his property and personal computer. Still the couple was able to make bail and get out from behind bars while they await trial. Thanks very much.

