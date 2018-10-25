-
Now Playing: GOP nominee considers potential Trump visit
-
Now Playing: Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad
-
Now Playing: Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art
-
Now Playing: OMG! These classic thrillers are perfect for Halloween
-
Now Playing: This former news anchor and Cuban-American believes she can keep Miami red
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: How to pick the best apples for your favorite fall recipes
-
Now Playing: Tia Mowry makes spooky, peanut-free treats for your kid's next Halloween party
-
Now Playing: Can you tell the if these are old episodes of 'Ricki Lake' or hilarious celeb tweets?
-
Now Playing: The legendary Ricki Lake gives Sara Haines and Michael Strahan her best advice
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall talks soul food in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Drake just broke a major Billboard record surpassing The Beatles
-
Now Playing: Jonah Hill and Sunny Suljic open up about 'Mid90s'
-
Now Playing: Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform 'Fall On Me' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best apples for your fall dishes
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to brighten your makeup look
-
Now Playing: How Target is upping the ante to take on Amazon, Walmart this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Steve Carell to star with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in new Apple series
-
Now Playing: Woman who's 39 weeks pregnant saves husband's life
-
Now Playing: Slain student was on phone with mom before killing
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments