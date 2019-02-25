Patriots owner faces threat of arrest warrant

Police in Florida could issue an arrest warrant as early as today on prostitution-related charges for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was in Hollywood for the weekend's Oscar festivities.
1:48 | 02/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Patriots owner faces threat of arrest warrant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

