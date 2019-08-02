Transcript for Political chaos in Virginia as 4th top official faces questions

Now to new trouble in Virginia where the political chaos is escalating this morning as a fourth top official comes under fire. The state senate majority leader is now facing questions about a yearbook featuring racist photos and slurs. Our chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas is tracking it all, Tom, this is truly chaotic in Virginia. Reporter: That is right, Michael. And good morning. Now, Virginia's elected Democrats are still calling on governor Northam to resign. Remember, he is a Democrat as well but when it comes to lieutenant governor Fairfax and sexual assault allegations they're asking for more answer, sol calling for an investition but no one is actually taking action and Lau an investigation. This morning,irginia lawmakers trying work through scandal after scandal which has some asking who ischarge? Governor Ralph Northam hasn't been seen in public since Saturday when he admitted to aparing in blackface in 1984 and lieutenant govr Justin Fairfax accused of sexual assaulting Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor back in 2004 at the democratic national convention. Dr. Tyson said the encounter left her in tears. Do youember Dr. Tyson crying? He S the encounter was nsensual. Local and national Democrats including presidential candidates calling for an inquiry. I think there suld be an investation to get to the bottom of it and determine the facts. Reporter: Now a Republican having to explain something from his past. Virginian-pilot newspaper reporting that Thomas Norment was managing editor of the 1968 yearbook of the Virginia military institute which featured several students in blackface and comments with racial slurs. Senator Norment later saying he was not in any of those photos D advocated for racial integration when he was at vmi. Senator, how do you explain to virginians you said you supported it I 1968 but there were racist photos and slurs in that yearbook. When I was there there were no ladies and there were no minorities other than Asian minorities that were there. And it was very apparent as we moved into the late '60s and into the '70s that attitudes were changing. Reporter: Now, both the governor and the lieutenant governor have issued signs that they are not resigning. As for the attorney general, you'll remember he also admitted to appearing in blackface. It seems elected Democrats are taking his apology as more sincere than the governor's because they're standing by him. A lot of questions about how they'll move forward. Ant to turn to breaking that

