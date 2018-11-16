Transcript for Secret indictment of Wikileaks founder accidentally disclosed

Okay, Michael, we move to that bombshell revelation overnight that could have big implications for the Russia investigation. It was revealed that federal prosecutors accidentally disclosed that they have a secret indictment of wikileaks founder Julian assange. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tracking the case and know that Robert Mueller has been focused on wikileaks. Reporter: That's right, George. The wikileaks founder, Julian assange, appears to be facing new criminal charges. It looks like his name accidentally was included in a recently unsealed case. We don't know what the new potential charges are but the implications are enormous because special counsel Bob Mueller has claimed that wikileaks worked with Russian hackers to publish emails stolen from the democratic national committee during their 2016 presidential campaign, George. Officials have been poised for the possible indictment and arrest of assange any day in that Ecuadorian embassy in London which creates a complicated situation. Reporter: Assange who became controversial for publishing some of the U.S. Government's most sensitive secrets about electronic surveillance fled to the Ecuadorian embassy after facing sexual assault allegations in Sweden. That case became closed but assange is still fearful the U.S. Will try to get him, inside that embassy since 2012, George. If there are new charges against assange it raises the possibility he could be extradited. We believe Robert Mueller wants access to assange and would love to get him back on U.S. Soil. Pierre Thomas, thanks very much.

