-
Now Playing: Trump feuds with Sen. Gillibrand on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks DACA, running for president in 2020
-
Now Playing: Female senators speak out about Republican 'bullying' of Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee, Disney superfan visit Disneyland Paris
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kristen Gillibrand discusses her new book live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan dishes on 'Creed II' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Robin Hood'
-
Now Playing: What to know about the new cholesterol guidelines for heart health
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises a dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour
-
Now Playing: Celebs use social media to ask for help with California fires
-
Now Playing: How young girl thwarted a possible kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self
-
Now Playing: Statewide recount underway in Florida as other races hang in the balance
-
Now Playing: Strong winds, heat fuel California fires
-
Now Playing: California fire official describes historic wildfires from the front lines
-
Now Playing: California firefighters brace for worsening conditions as fires rage on
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for response to California fires
-
Now Playing: Entire California town destroyed by Camp Fire
-
Now Playing: What the devastation in California looks like from above