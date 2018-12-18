Stock market suffers worst December since Great Depression

ABC News' Rebeca Jarvis reports on the ripple effect from stock market swings to consumer spending and why some traders are anticipating a recession.
1:10 | 12/18/18

Transcript for Stock market suffers worst December since Great Depression

