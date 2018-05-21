Student shot in the head describes Texas school shooting

More
Rome Shubert, 16, who was shot in art class at Santa Fe High School, did not realize he was shot in the head until he'd escaped.
5:15 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student shot in the head describes Texas school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55321679,"title":"Student shot in the head describes Texas school shooting","duration":"5:15","description":"Rome Shubert, 16, who was shot in art class at Santa Fe High School, did not realize he was shot in the head until he'd escaped.","url":"/GMA/News/video/student-shot-head-describes-texas-school-shooting-55321679","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.