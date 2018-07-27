In Thailand, rescuers are working round the clock to save 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a partly flooded cave for almost two weeks.

The boys reportedly drank water dripping down the sides of the cave, ate snacks they had with them and were taught by their coach to meditate.

Diver says he thought boys might be writing last words to family from Thai cave

British diver Jason Mallinson told "20/20" he brought food and messages to the boys trapped in a Thailand cave and then, on the spur of the moment, handed the boys his notebook.