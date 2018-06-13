Transcript for What the Time Warner, AT&T deal means for consumers

Now to that blockbuster deal that could have a major effect on your phone and TV bills and the kind of service you get. A federal judge approving AT&T's $85 billion takeover of time Warner and our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here. Tell us what this means for the consumer. Hey, Michael, good morning. Yeah, this makes AT&T an extremely powerful company and what it means for the consumer is that now housed under one roof will be satellite, wireless, HBO, CNN, tnt, TBS and Warner brothers, that, again, means that AT&T wields a lot of power and for an AT&T consumer what it might mean is more opportunity, more types of services on your phone, on your DirecTV. You're going to have access to potentially more content. The argument is also that AT&T now might, might allow people who have an AT&T wireless service or a DirecTV service, they might allow them to stream without using the data so all of a sudden HBO or CNN or tnt because they're owned by AT&T if you have an AT&T plan all of a sudden you can stream that without -- Make you want to go to AT&T for that plan. You get more but with more usually comes a higher price and what about price and privacy. And this has been the big argument going, this would raise prices because oftentimes when you have mergers they can hike prices because it takes away competition. That was the argument that was made by the department of justice, the judge didn't rule that way. The judge in this case said actually I don't see the argument, but now AT&T can compete with companies like Netflix and Amazon better. Wow. Yeah. We have a long way to go. I guess we'll keep our eye out. When the story broke I said we'll have Rebecca on to explain. Big deal, $85 billion. Now to breaking news about

