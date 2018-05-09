Transcript for Wife arrested after police say she confessed to poisoning husband with eye drops

Back N wit that shocking murder southrolina. A wifeted accuse of poisoning hernd with over-the-counter eye drops. Noily breaking their silence andmy I he with more. What a Yeah, this is an incredible Y,. And there are so manyue about this mur buthe biggest oneainsunanswered. Whyid Lana Clayton allegedly po her husband? It's the common over-the-counter but investigators say th clear motivesto why 52-year- Lana claon allegedly use drops kill her husband of four years. Well, she did admit ding interviewsith her detectives she committed crimes. Repteteven was found N the foyer of mansion here with wife July. Police sayhey never suspected ul play W involved until toxicoloesultsevealed hh levels ofetinen sbloodstream. In ingd I can cause fa seizures and evcomas. During our search of the wend several ofhe eye drops. Reporter: Police say Clayton Ed to poitsenning her husband's water with E F three days before neigs say clay an act memberfer local church held her hud'suneral in tir very own backy last M before investigatorsmined his cauf death. This morn clayt remains behind bar withoutond facing murder and unlawl tampering of foods. Her husband's family speaking tellingbc news they are shocked andtified at the cause of Steven's death. Our family and knew howuch he loved his wife Lana a devotedwas to her. Such a shocking story and under H aw this case qualifies foreath pelty. Therosecutors say it far to early to decide to deke THA agast Lana Clayton and, of course, we'll be following the developme on this one. W. Absolutely. Thank you, am Wee back with good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.