Transcript for Winter storm triggers flash flooding in California

Turning to a massive storm taking aim on fire-ravaged California. Stunning pictures showing how heavy rain is triggering mud slides and flooding on major highways. ABC's Marcus Moore is there where mandatory evacuations were lifted overnight. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Good morning. The rain continues to fall, and that's the Los Angeles river just behind me, and you may be able to hear and see the massive amounts of water that are going downstream and at one point, high enough to leave debris along the banks there. In other parts of the region, there was dangerous flash flooding in the streets. Residents now recovering from a relentless deluge, triggering flash flooding and mud slides in California. The driveway was completely flooded and it looked like a water fall. The water came through my garage and inside my house. Reporter: The mud at times flowing like a river, violently snapping a tree here and snaking its way through neighborhoods like this one in malibu. The flooded streets often leaving cars useless and underwater. A couch seen drifting into the middle of the road, and this Santa Maria resident describing a rude awakening. Somebody woke me up saying there was a tree on top of my car. Reporter: Police help aught all throughout the state. Resident unable to get out. Reporter: Anaheim firefighters rescuing a woman trapped in this car crushed by a tree. You see from this rescue here. Winds, rescuing a man from this car and more rescues like it. Female stuck in the river bottom. We have a rescue at the river bottom. Reporter: Saturday morning, one rescue turning fatal. One first responder was killed rushing to help in a traffic accident. And there have been on and off periods of rain here in southern California. This morning, you see the rain still falling and the threat has not yet passed. The rain is expected to be in this area through Tuesday. All right, Marcus. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.