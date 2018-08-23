Transcript for Young soccer players rescued from Thai cave recount harrowing encounter

Now four interview with T Thai soccer team rescued. Jaloman was O the scene boys andheir coach in Thailand for T exclusive interview. Good morning, James. Reporteood morning George. Yes, thaght. I had the huge pure of sittinwn with the boys here at the T WRE T spent time as novice Mon and with child psychologists because everybody looking out for their well-being. Y, have they B on a journey.ma theho world watche unfold. In an exclusive inter the team has C together to describe the harrowing or. 12 boys and their soccer coach stucside a floodedhai cave for 17 . E herculean et to get themout andir miracle rescue. Behinde they the flashing lights. The police et waiting. Now I an excview they are describing it in the own words. Ife back Normal again? 11-year-old titan says I feel thelove. I feel warm. 25-year-old H ake describing them H knew they were trapped. You th I'm St I need a find to every O you had some rope what your plan? "I vod to dive to S if iou go through andet tea and knight hold therope. I said if I't tug it's safe to come through. If iug twicet's dangerous and'ming back. En I realized that dt tell them because I didn' W panic them. So he turned to meditation. Prayer. Isked they have a peaceful nht and deep Slee E 13 survi water ping from the cave, his idea. The boys say on T fourth they B dngith rocks found inside. Then weak aftin days ING a surprise in the da. How many of you are? 13. Brant. Orter: The British diver came and you could hear them in the water. Wh went down T the water first. "I was in shock." I Thone day they must come. We were citing and hoping every day. But a funoment of misunderstan who was trat I askedadunn to slate. They were so surprised soas shouting please, someone translated thending with their rescuers. Who played the with the Navy S.E.L.S? All, eveon played games. Using S and stones to play rs. Who beat theavy S.E.? Everybody. An finally the rescueitself.a funny S about how you decided who would first. We decided that the B who lived farthest fro the cave would go first S they had time to bike homend tell tir nts they we sa we really had ideahere young boys need break. Do you want somerisps or somsweets? One-on-one Oun O up. What do you want to do I the Fu Play football and P guitar. Reporter: Are even Instagram stars. How manyollowers do you have? 98,000. ,000. Yes. 98,000 fwers this. Wow. It I just wonderful to S the so hea and happy and ding their time as novice monks the boys tol they learnedbout the meaning oov a one even told herned how T be punt wall for the first so we had a goodaugh about that theyll come here to the mple every day to visit the coach who now a full time monk here. Lov the smile on your face well. Did the boys understand there for 12 days the most famous little boysn the world? Reporter: It was definitely a shock when they came out but adoun told me he tnks ee feels they're their own kids. There is definitely a feeling that they are certainlyeeling E. George. Thank you, James. Eat work.all at home can watch it live at 9:00 P.M. On Thursday. Michae

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.