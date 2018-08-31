Transcript for The biggest sales and deals this Labor Day weekend

It turns out of acans will hit the stores thisday. Our chief econocs correnca jarviss re with what to wait on bu you have your paddle Togo? Okay. Let's grills and end of summerit, what do you say? D you buy them now? Or wait on gril? Wait. Wait All right, we have master shoppers with us. Is a now item. So right this time of year -- Getr grill. Stock up ongrill, patio furniturecause they're trying to close Lowe's up to % off. Off great deals out T. Buy thenow. Okay. Lways ourorite nversation.shopping for clothes. What do you guys is I time to shop for clothes buy clothes now? ? Yes, indeed. Mostlyuynow. A lot of buy N otu in clothes especially if you O buy summer ot T of great deals O to school clothes E great. Old Navy, lord Taylor, h&m,p 60%,anana republic, abercrbiat deals at all those places erever you shop. Did you do your back-to-school shopping yet? No Electronics. We got iPads. Headk T school? Time to buy, S, no? Ery smart people over here wait. You are correct. On this becse the deals on E areter come Black Friday so eve tho there are ts right now, unless you absol it until blackfriday. THA see contuitive. You would think it's time to buy them for the big TVs. Up spking of big items, guysou know, you're going to college. You need a mattress, you want to C out your bedroom. What do yousay? Big items likeome furnishings, buy now,wait. Give usour beststuf no pressure, last one. 'S waiting on a good night Slee righnow is thee to buy those mattess, 60, 70% off Macy's, sears, JCPenney, all have deals right now on mattrees so a great time to stock up a a great time to buy that livingmniture again, they're M room for inventory San G a really good deal rightnow. All right. You guys love it? Shopping? they're gog shopping. You can ful undup of all of these deals O website, gooningamericcom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.