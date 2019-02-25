-
Now Playing: Hotel terror attack in Kenya
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Buffett surprises guests to celebrate opening of new hotel
-
Now Playing: Dublin hotel's genealogy butler helps guests find their Irish roots
-
Now Playing: This woman wore her wedding dress on her honeymoon around the world
-
Now Playing: Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
-
Now Playing: Travel warnings as snowstorm hits East Coast
-
Now Playing: A 'Golden Girls' cruise is setting sail and you can be on board
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after meltdown on a plane bound for Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: 103-year-old sworn in as junior ranger at Grand Canyon National Park
-
Now Playing: Severe turbulence leaves 5 injured, forces emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Coast to coast storms cause major travel delays
-
Now Playing: It's a bird, it's a Captain Marvel plane!
-
Now Playing: Isn't it romantic? Meet the director of romance at Sandals Jamaica
-
Now Playing: Woman with baby crashes car through front of police station
-
Now Playing: Dream job alert: Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures
-
Now Playing: Delta bets on bigger seats in smaller planes with new A220
-
Now Playing: Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport
-
Now Playing: Jetblue flight scare on possible lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Ring in the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park with these treats
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' take home multiple awards