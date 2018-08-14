Celery juice is the latest wellness trend: Is it one you should follow?

More
Celery provides fiber and vitamin K, but experts say drinking celery is no more nutritious than eating it raw.
0:40 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celery juice is the latest wellness trend: Is it one you should follow?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57152774,"title":"Celery juice is the latest wellness trend: Is it one you should follow?","duration":"0:40","description":"Celery provides fiber and vitamin K, but experts say drinking celery is no more nutritious than eating it raw.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/celery-juice-latest-wellness-trend-follow-57152774","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.