Transcript for FDA releases new proposal to regulate Juuling

And now to a "Gma" parenting alert about young people and vaping. The fda proposing new restrictions on the sale of some flavored e-cigarettes but critics say the new guidelines do not go far enough. Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here with much more. Tell us about the specifics of the fda proposal and why it's so controversial. It's controversial, there's a lot of discontent and debate between major medical associations and the government, fda, because for several years now the fda has been concerned and watching skyrocketing rates of e-cig use amongst youthment we have to be clear. This is not about the use in adults. This is about the use in teens and they're looking at that and people want them to act. So yesterday the fda released what it's calling issue guidance which is kind of like their plans for what they're going to do to address this issue. Basically in a nutshell not until 2021 will they start to really look at targeted advertising of youth possibly, ban or restrict the flavored e-cigs like menthol which are so tempting to this age group in particular and so a lot of medical groups saying, not enough, not fast enough. This is a problem we have to address now, so the American lung association issued a statement. Take a look. Until the fda is willing to take meaningful action by removing all flavored tobacco products, including minute and menthol from the marketplace, America's youth remain at high risk for a lifetime of addiction to tobacco so not happy in medical associations. I can only imagine. I'm sure among parents, we're both parents, I have teenagers and you're obviously in a position -- why wait two years. I have a 19-year-old who tells me that the use of these e-cigs is literally rampant. I have a 16-year-old that tells me the same thing. I'm not a legislator, I'm a physician and a parent so I think when we have to tackle a public health issue like this, we need all hands on deck. It's not only the fda's responsibility, but they play a major role and then we need other responsibilities like parents, we need -- There are risks. Same as smoking. It affects the brain, behavior and it could affect the lungs and blood vessels no differently than regular nicotine cigarettes. We don't have 10, 20, 30 years of data on these and it is to be considered dangerous until proven otherwise. Amen, Dr. Jen. Dr. Ashton will be here to answer questions about

