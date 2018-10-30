Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach summits Kilimanjaro after cancer battle

Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today. Fire aiming Paquin won the biggest challenges the world mountain until we're tomorrow and I know it was. Five years since your breast cancer diagnosis and that was the reason why that's right was five years ago today running actually that I. My life and I went through something of course that thousands of women unfortunately go through what many of us want confront our sphere which is why I shouldn't celebrate my survival and I decided to embark on a different kind of journey and you guys are also my family and you're with me on a mountain. Whitney at eight so now he's every. What are you ought to be in the next 25 years somewhere smoke and we don't know well. I don't know if that's good but it's all about legacy grocers. It's all about legacy what I'm leaving for my son what a you have been holding the door open for a lot of people. We'll come to work the underdogs though I'm trying to hold the door for the next iterations of the feel like I've done all I wanted to do was spew. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.