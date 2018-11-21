Transcript for Hockey fan's homemade sign found her kidney donor

Back with a simple homemade sign that helped save a life. A woman asking for a kidney holding up this sign at a Pittsburgh penguins hockey game and Paula, what happened next is absolutely beautiful. It is beautiful. You'll love this story. Many types we talk about the negative aspects of social media, right? But here's one story that shows it's positive power. Social media bringing together two hockey fans and ultimately saving one of their lives. Pittsburgh penguins. Reporter: It all started with a sign and a hockey fan. I thought this is my last chance to really get the attention of somebody in a big way. Reporter: 31-year-old Kelly sowatsky desperate for a life-saving kidney. Her health rapidly fading decided to literally take matters into her own hands at a Pittsburgh penguins hockey game last April. What I decided to do was make this sign calling all hockey fans, I need a kidney, gratefully yours and said Kelly. Reporter: The penguins tweeting out her sign and instantly going viral. My fiance said did you know you're on the pens Twitter feed. Getting the attention of Jeff Lynn who reached out. I saw Desper Reagan and saw courage and I just saw she needed help. He said, hey, my name is Jeff. I want to be a donor and I said that's awesome. I knew my blood type matched and felt like it was something I had to do. Reporter: The two penguins fans who happen to also be teachers met and were indeed a match. This doctor performing the life-saving surgery just two weeks ago. Jeff had an excellent kidney to donate. Kelly actually should do very well for a long time with that kidney. Reporter: Now, Kelly's prognosis is excellent. Her doctor says she is incredibly fortunate to get a live donor. Otherwise on dialysis for upwards of six years. A lot to be thankful for and getting married this spring, not to her donor but to her fiance. He was just so matter of fact about it. It was his calling. Generosity.

