-
Now Playing: Family says Kate Spade suffered from depression
-
Now Playing: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources
-
Now Playing: How to rock the ultimate summer hair trends
-
Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' turns 20 years old
-
Now Playing: How collagen and adaptogens can help your skin
-
Now Playing: Boy who sews pillows for homeless surprised with NBA Finals tickets
-
Now Playing: Suicide warning signs to look for in loved ones
-
Now Playing: Kate Spade's rich legacy in the fashion world
-
Now Playing: Woman punched by officer on beach speaks out
-
Now Playing: 2nd volcano explosion sends ash flying in Guatemala
-
Now Playing: White House accuses Philadelphia Eagles of 'abandoning their fans'
-
Now Playing: Joe Zee says Kate Spade's friends shocked by her tragic death
-
Now Playing: Close elections could determine control of House
-
Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' quotes that are actually solid advice
-
Now Playing: Charity gifts prom dresses to girls who can't afford them
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Miss America announces an end to the swimsuit competition
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old's dance moves steals the show at pre-K graduation
-
Now Playing: Follow the yellow brick road to this Oz theme park
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon reportedly in talks to reprise role in 'Legally Blonde 3'
-
Now Playing: Alicia Silverstone opens up about 'American Woman' on 'GMA'