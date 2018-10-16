Teacher overcome with emotion as former student reveals she's giving him her kidney

Lindsay Arnold Wenrich revealed she would be donating her kidney to her former English teacher, George Labecki, after he posted on Facebook asking for help.
0:30 | 10/16/18

