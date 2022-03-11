Americans over the age of 50 eligible for 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

Dr. Alok Patel discusses the latest in the fight against COVID-19 including the fourth booster shot for adults over 50 and when we can expect kids under the age of 5 to receive another dose.

