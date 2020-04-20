Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Authorities fill a CA skate park to deter people from gathering
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:40","description":"Although the park had been closed, groups were continuing to gather at the park, disregarding social distancing rules. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70244201","title":"Authorities fill a CA skate park to deter people from gathering","url":"/Health/video/authorities-fill-skate-park-venice-beach-ca-sand-70244201"}