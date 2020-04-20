Transcript for Big restaurant chains are sparking backlash for receiving coronavirus emergency funds

Some big restaurant chains are sparking backlash for receiving an infusion of coronavirus funds. Aimed at small businesses. Junior's cheesecake in New York, one of the businesses to receive some of that funding and the CEO explaining the complex and rough road ahead. ABC's Diane Macedo with more. Reporter: It's been almost 70 years since Alan Rosen's grandfather opened the first junior's restaurant in Brooklyn. He ran that restaurant his whole life, as my father did, thankfully my father isn't here to see this because this probably would have killed him. Reporter: The company has now expanded to four restaurants, including this one in New York's theater district, with business now closed, 650 employees are furloughed. We thought about doing the takeout and delivery thing, I decided against it. For the safety of you are employees. Reporter: Unsure how long the shutdown will end, Rosen applied for the paycheck protection program. According the treasury department, ppp loans will be forgiven if used to cover payroll and certain other expenses over the eight-week period after the loan is made and providing employee and compensation levels are maintained. Rosen says he's already received almost $2 million, he said while he's approved for an additional $3.5 million the government has informed him all ppp funds have been fully committed. How much do you think this money could help you? It's a lifeline. Otherwise, we're closed, we're Reporter: Many business owners now hoping the program will receive more funding. He faced criticism, after revealing that he's not started paying employees with the money he received. There's an impression that these loans would be used to pay people's paychecks while they're off at this time. Right, that's everyone's perception. I think it's irresponsible as a business owner right now, we do that for eight weeks, we run out of money. Reporter: He wants to use ppp funds to pay employees once they reopen and he hopes that helps keep junior's stay afloat. Just to repopulate this restaurant with food is going to cost us probably $300,000 to $400,000 per store. Even after you reopening you don't know think your business model can be sustainable unless you can use these funds to pay your employees then. These businesses will not exist that way in the future. Reporter: For ABC news live, I'm Diane Macedo in New York For more information on the payment protection program, we turn to Alexis ohani. We mentioned that relief program out of money. We also heard that congress may be close to an extension this week. How will that impact those who haven't applied yet or are still in need? Yeah, well, you know, personally, I do hope that more money gets approved. It's clear that not enough of our small businesses have been able to get access to these dollars yet. Keep in mind, there are 30 million small businesses in America and just over 1.6 secured approval to the program, so there are a lot -- a lot more companies that need it on main street. . Initialized capital is in a company that intends to help with this ppp loan. How is it going to assist in all of this? The ready relief program, you can think of it like software a TurboTax for this kind of loan application process, getting it down smoothly, quickly, using software, very user-friendly, it processed over 400 applications for free, we just need more money to get more of those going. We know in the first round of this program platforms were overwhelmed by the volume seeking relief. How is your service going to handle this, how is this program different than just going to the bank? The answer is software. The founders have spent a number of years actually working with the sba, working with those programs all over the country to build the software, to simplify what's a pretty complicated process and, you know, in the same way that TurboTax makes it easier to file your taxes the ready-relief program does the same for your loan applications. The software helps make sure all of that gets done as well as possible. Well, we certainly appreciate it. I know that those small business owners will appreciate a more streamline way to get that money. Alexis, thank you so much for being with us today. My absolute pleasure.

