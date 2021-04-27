Why are Black Americans disproportionately affected by HIV & AIDS?

It’s not just COVID-19 that hits communities of color harder -- Black AIDS Institute founder Phill Wilson explains the racial disparity in HIV and AIDS diagnoses.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live