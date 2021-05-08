-
Now Playing: Head of nation’s largest teachers union talks reopening schools
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Frustration grows with 90 million Americans holding out on vaccine
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated COVID patient: ‘It’s real and only getting stronger and faster’
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged in Navy warship fire
-
Now Playing: American track and field athletes stun at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Winds push massive wildfires across western states
-
Now Playing: 3 injured in Tennessee workplace shooting
-
Now Playing: Cuomo facing mounting pressure to resign after sexual harassment claims
-
Now Playing: Louisiana medical staff spread thin as COVID-19 numbers skyrocket
-
Now Playing: Alleged victim speaks out after violent police encounter
-
Now Playing: At least 4 local district attorneys reviewing Cuomo probe materials
-
Now Playing: Climate scientists sound alarm over extreme temperatures at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Students head back to school in Georgia as mask debate rages
-
Now Playing: Inside a Louisiana hospital combatting the delta variant
-
Now Playing: Arkansas doctor speaks out on number of children on ventilators
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Inside hospitals fighting the delta variant surge