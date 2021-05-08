Transcript for Breaking down the future of work and the debate on vaccine mandates

Spring and Jane coast and host of the New York Times the argument podcast thanks so much for joining us. Thank you so much for having me. So in recent weeks your podcast is really been focusing on what work could and should look like as we emerge from the pandemic including a recent podcast on. Return to the office vs work from home since his way to get your take on on where we are on this debate with regard to the future war. I think weren't really fascinating place because where at a moment where so many people have been working from home people are likely to be working from home for a longer I know for example she didn't hear X times Twitter and a host of other corporations and entities have put paws. On their plans to have people returned to the office and especially because I think that our understanding of what working on the this need and has shifted throughout the pandemic people found that they were actually quite productive during the pandemic she and they had time to ask for instance take their kids are soccer game or be there home at their teacher during virtual school so I think we're in a moment in which a lot of people. We want. Two returned to some semblance of normalcy but. Also don't want to return to normalcy necessarily look like in their work life before say march 20 trying to. And alas. Days we've also seen several major companies as well cities like New York City say that they'll mandate vaccines in order for people to get back into the office and to enter many public menus. Deep business we expect later you kind of taken by surprise given that businesses often try to avoid divisive issues. I'm not surprised especially because if you think about it it's kind of like no shirt no shoes no service and keep in mind that Princeton's the Washington examiner conservative newspaper in DC they also have a vaccine mandate and their vaccine mandate does not say that you can't come to the opposite the year not vaccinated it does say that if you're not vaccinated you would need to Wear a mask at all times and be very cautious -- around others. And so I think that this is one of the things that we're seeing with private industry is saying. OK a bit we're going to have to take this on what's challenging I think it's going to be how that will be confirmed. But I do think that what we've seen internationally for example she is that vaccine mandates do cause people to get vaccinated and especially. If you can't go to the gym until you're back sanitary backed off but they are active hurricane restaurants are you vaccinated each I think that debt is going to cause more vaccine. And you consider. Some to be a libertarian in you told the Washington Post that you have a quote healthy skepticism of state power. City and really makes a difference whether or mask their vaccine mandate comes from a business or employer vs coming from a local or state government. Or from the federal government. Well I think that first there is the reason why we didn't have a shatter all mask mandate is because public health is estate concern which is why we have had this patchwork. No mandates no mandates masks no maps that happened and yet if you go to different state or even to a different city. But I think that way and private businesses are making these decisions I think that that is a little bit different and also its dip it's different to enforce. I don't have all the answers I've been picking a lot about this for myself about. How I feel Princeton's DC just recently. Put back its mask mandates are going inside say a business or store for the Jim I go to for example and I think that that's been something UCL lot of responses from small business owners and people aren't going to be as likely to come especially since we can't we're going to have each day is Roma string a summer Hannah pick for a lot of people that kind of like. There are restaurants and a host of other smaller and they're saying hey wait we would really prefer you not do this and I picked eyewitness isn't definite moment at which I'd like yes I would be very concerned about a state mandate. On us host of other subjects and yet a state mandated saying vaccination. I'm less concerned about it is that the public health concern I think you've seen that from a host of other libertarians as well saying essentially like yeah it's okay that they're vaccine mandates to send your kids to school. Let's talk for a Melinda about your own background you grew up in. What you call a very liberal house holding conservative part of Ohio and you went on to it to cover conservatism and the American right before you came to the New York Times. How your upbringing would you say influence your approach to it to politics as well as journalism. Well I think that I've joked -- and that I came from a political background in which we never won anything. Out my grip and Cincinnati in the night. I was born 1980 seven's records that in the 1990 charity and shoes and Ohio Eds this is and has been a pretty conservative state with pockets of blue wrap my parents Eric. Very much can union Democrat liberals and so mind your traditional politics miss that you never win. And you'll never be happy and I think that aim. I think that that has led you my hesitancy about state power because I know what it's like I picked a host of people noted flake when you are. A very small fish and I ponds that isn't a big fan of you you don't necessarily want the government as it exists to have a lot of power over what you can do what you can't. Duke and you're also biracial you've said that that you hate the phrase the black community because it is seems monolithic views among black Americans. I get that my question to though is the do you think they'd shared experiences of prejudice. That many black Americans have felt unite with a quote unquote black community in a way that white Americans may not often experience. It in some ways I think that that advice of oppression brings people together in which. I think that that's one of actually the most interesting and some mean very sad story is about the black experience in America in which you have a host of people went disagree on literally everything about our brought together by the shack that they are seen as a monolithic entity. Buys discriminatory force and so I think that that's something that I think about a lot with fined. Different communities whether it's communities of color communities with those shared experience oppression because. When you remove the vice of oppression. Use permit people to be the individuals that they are I wish they might not have those kind of monolithic opinions and I think that that's something that I tactic about a lot in terms of how we see groups of people and I acknowledged joked that. You know if there is a black community I wish it would get zoom meetings mostly good they sound like they'd be fun. But I do think that. That experience of shared trauma. Is something debt is. It brings people together but it's not. Consensual if that makes sense for you the experiences of my ancestors and the people who. I know who have experienced virulent racism and racism through the various systems that tree. That reform our system of government. That wasn't a experience that was intended to unite them it dated. But I think that that's a very different experience that Kennedy well we have similar viewpoints are similar religious backgrounds short make sense. Carlson host of the New York Times and the argument podcast thanks much for joining arresting. Thank you so much for having me.

