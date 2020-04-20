Transcript for California woman with coronavirus exhibits unusual rash

It was so he a local woman were calling Jessica was one of the thousands of angelenos who came down with Colvin nineteenth she had a coffin fever. But later developed other symptoms that haven't been widely associated with the virus are. At an atheist I'm Natasha told his turn blue pill. Jessica's feet to build painful red irritation and it really listener and when she tried to lightly scratching age her blood vessels broke and I Ers op that. You're rash that would make it her dermatologist was stumped until she began looking at research overseas. In northern Italy there was a study that showed at out of a 148 patients at the hospital none of which had cotton prior medication. One in I had a rash associated with their condition called at and T. 20%. Had some sort of rationale the American Academy of Dermatology is putting out guidance of several different kinds of rashes. That have been associated with Covert nineteen Becker range from highest to measles like rash is. To something resembling frostbite. Doctor she says it's important to contact your doctor or not only to treat your symptoms but to help others as well. That's why the American Academy of Dermatology it's pretty together registering and that's why it's important to contact your doctor he the.

