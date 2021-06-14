Transcript for Calls to investigate Wuhan lab grow in search for answers on COVID-19 origins

And an ABC news investigation is taking a closer look at the origins of Kobe nineteen and the Chinese lab at the center of so many questions. A most scientists say they believe the virus emerged naturally but there are growing calls now to investigate the possibility. Of an accidental leak from a lab in Wuhan China ABC news senior national correspondent Terry Moran has more. The Wuhan instituted by morality is one of the leading centers of research on that corona viruses for years the lab has been collecting potentially dangerous viruses. Some from an abandoned copper mine in southwestern China. In 2012 there were these six Chinese miners who went down were sent down into a mine in southern China to clean out the Batman or. They all got infected with what now looks like cope in nineteen like symptoms three of them died. Researchers from the Wuhan lab collective viruses from those caves but they say none matches the virus that caused a pandemic. There is no virus that's close and that that you could use any type of game research to get this hurts Kirby to. That he could hypothesize Reza Paris. That B investigators. At the Wuhan institute of Karachi had some virus that was closer and they just weren't telling us about. Do you believe that this virus spent any time. In a laboratory. Before the pandemic absolutely not and that remains the consensus among most virologist that this corona virus has none of the telltale fingerprints of bioengineering. Now concerns that there may have been an. Accidental loudly or possibly something more disturbing to US intelligence community reporting that there may have been research taking place at that lab. That the public doesn't know about in January the State Department issued a fact sheet on activity at the will want instead of biology that allege that in the past. The lab collaborated on projects with China's military that it kept secret from the world ABC news has also learned from a former State Department official that the US government was aware of financial account. Tied to the Chinese military that we're funding to Wuhan lab. But this march 1 of the lab's director she jokingly known as the back woman for extensive research on back corona viruses directly addressed the allegation. That research was being conducted for the Chinese military. We edited rulers that they eat eat this eighteen could even today. I remember it shouldn't bring them collecting and and I remember there aren't any different he can help them and they see through correct. The question is was should Jing Li telling the truth when she stated emphatically. There was no Chinese military involvement prior to the outbreak at the Wuhan institute of urology. If there was her credibility flies out the window now all eyes are turning to the next step in this global investigation. Experts bent on parsing fact from speculation. It's important to stay open mind it because they don't. Exactly what happened beyond scratching the surface. A final note more than a year ago top scientist published a letter in the prestigious medical journal lancet that dismissed the loudly there they called it a conspiracy theory was hugely influential at the time. Davidson is reached out to all 27 scientists who signed that letter about a dozen responded. And helped sell other than telling us they are really sure this thing had a natural origin and one scientist telling us. He's flipped entirely he now believes the loudly theory. The more likely possibility. Diane. Very interesting Terry thanks for that ABC news senior national correspondent Terry Moran. And you could see more of that ABC news investigation tonight on Nightline. And joining us for more on all of this is ABC news medical contributor and chief innovation officer Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein. Doctor Brownstein good morning sole what do you think as you hear about this involving investigation what are you looking to hear. As they start to reveal more about the origins of covad. And good morning dad and I mean this is something that actually my lap. Our children. Harvard is instead information here's the idea that ours is moving into a human populations ran. Animal population. We have a lot of open questions not happy. On the origins of this are simply don't even know where aren't there any questions or awareness fires and to infect humans at the local car too harsh on me and my colleagues foremost authorities in this still saying this is an origin of the British moved from animals is humans and it likely came from hard time handling infected animal we still don't know its intermediate host ray discs this animal that he inspected and boot that ours into humans a niche again you don't even know we're. Because seafood market was one place but there are many others places to look. Or if it's. Origins of this virus now of course is lobby and army is something that is gaining steam and I think partly because we haven't had transparency. From the artist you know Karachi. So they haven't really allowed us to. League will love this loud reached there's been you know. Various data sources of that all the so potentially there was infected lab workers we just don't know yet more transparency. And cooperation from the Chinese Government to be a leash guild of Li cover and this is. Is not about finger pointing this is just about trying to understand origin. Who need it. Never know what happened it's so important to fully understand this because it's what allows us to improve public health capacity. And so let's have that why is it so important to understand and the origins here is this something that's crucial. For getting this pandemic under controller is this more about preventing future pandemic or both. School from my perspective that someone in public Powell it's. All of our understanding the origins to her prevent a future pandemic it's not serious finger ready recognizes political angle to this but if we understand how far has emerged -- prevent them in the future right if this is his own on silver we need to be putting more resources and identifying our asses and animal population each air interface for humans if there was a lap leash and of course we need to create more work in to see this problem is that we assume that this thing this identification is released. Or SARS is too many years five years identified as Pro Bowl still don't even know and so near the scene here is could the resources and identify problems and how wrench into that we can identify teacher arsons are so pretty human population. And the first vaccine. In the US outside a chiles was administered just six months ago to the day now we have more than 62%. Of the eligible population in the US who received at least one dose so far but tax rates. Are dropping and now some experts are expressing concerns that is delta variant first discovered in India. Could lead to a new wave of infections in the US is also doctor runs in how worried. Should we be about this both those of us were vaccinated and those who aren't. I don't. I don't read much -- to bear watching what's happening UK and restarting its U surgeons cheese is he worried about our backs it right this is the most heated steering yet decide how to yeah sightseeing he's deserting this problem or a yes when you look at the US pieces and cost reasons and straw bush that's pretty good when you look at the backseat role did many parts of the century Jewish or you know just about two thirds. That's it and so don't you even weightless in some parts of the south. I'm worried that we might exude this summer also urged the dog to turn. Essentially a model. Unvaccinated people in the region are concerned about don't touch is that it's more infectious. Tensions were severe it's in the data were seeing how do you Spanish. It looks like it potentially could a siege. The fact he is you're not fully backs the end Aristide didn't hit it suggests that just after one shot actually backed Muslim 33% protect this puts a lot of pressure on Abbas to get the vaccine we get. We'll be vaccinated push you know for those that are on back. Really considered out and try to do it really prevent a huge surge of this really interested. Other end of that way to the title she talking about a murder. We also know this new study now is out finding that the Novak scope in nineteen shots are about 90% effective has significant. Is that in the global push for vaccinations. Or. I know this is no gonna look like just one more vaccine and not everyone might get super excited I'm. I'm personally very excited about it it's worth it looks very similar to adjourn and our search and it shows a 100% I think it's each person here does he is not. 90% effectiveness against experienced. The incident. They know the Mexican look for approval and in the fall. Mean army issue huge and it's here in the US but if you think the whole lacks equity getting this pandemic under control. Everywhere they never stopped all of 350 million doses globes were immunized in the little that's that's a very big deal given prop mention is that has coty vaccine is an agency potential weapon when it comes to Mr. Bush solid work really well for periods. He could combination to the already. Vaccines as an additional booster later on so. We're excited about. Ash results from the Trout were great very mild side effects so. I think this could you pretax and especially people that might be concerned about yeah already vaccines is as good alternative search we thought that we forget around delta air accident you teach you to make sure that it protects you from from coming variants are all about. I attacked Don Brownstein always great to have you thank you thanks so much.

