CDC concludes that requiring masks for travel remains necessary for public health

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel has more on the mask confusion as COVID cases rise in some parts of the country and subvariants of omicron continue to spread.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live